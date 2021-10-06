On tour

Published: 10:00 am, October 06, 2021

NOAHFINNCE has announced a new UK tour for 2022.

The run - titled the Anatomy Of A Rat tour - will be his first-ever headline jaunt, and is set to kick off in Oxford on 13th January.

It'll then call off in Nottingham, Birmingham, Leeds, Glasgow, Manchester and Cardiff before finishing up at London's O2 Academy Islington on 21st January.

Noah's a bit excited about it all, exclaiming "I'M SO EXCITED TO SEE YOU ALL THERE AND YELL IN YOUR FACES!".

Tickets for the tour are on sale now. You can grab them here.

The dates read:

JANUARY 2022

13 Oxford Bullingdon

14 Nottingham Bodega

15 Birmingham Castle & Falcon

16 Leeds Key Club

18 Glasgow King Tuts

19 Manchester Academy 3

1/20 Cardiff Globe

1/21 London O2 Academy Islington