Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring Employed To Serve, Thrice, State Champs, Twin Atlantic and more
Order a copy
October 2021
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
On tour

NOAHFINNCE has announced a new UK tour for 2022

The run - titled the Anatomy Of A Rat tour - will be his first-ever headline jaunt.
Published: 10:00 am, October 06, 2021
NOAHFINNCE has announced a new UK tour for 2022

NOAHFINNCE has announced a new UK tour for 2022.

The run - titled the Anatomy Of A Rat tour - will be his first-ever headline jaunt, and is set to kick off in Oxford on 13th January.

It'll then call off in Nottingham, Birmingham, Leeds, Glasgow, Manchester and Cardiff before finishing up at London's O2 Academy Islington on 21st January.

Noah's a bit excited about it all, exclaiming "I'M SO EXCITED TO SEE YOU ALL THERE AND YELL IN YOUR FACES!".

Tickets for the tour are on sale now. You can grab them here.

The dates read:

JANUARY 2022
13 Oxford Bullingdon
14 Nottingham Bodega
15 Birmingham Castle & Falcon
16 Leeds Key Club
18 Glasgow King Tuts
19 Manchester Academy 3
1/20 Cardiff Globe
1/21 London O2 Academy Islington

Everything going on in rock, right now.
Manchester Orchestra have announced a few UK/EU live dates for 2022
Bullet For My Valentine have dropped their new single and video, 'Rainbow Veins'
Pulled Apart By Horses have signed to Alcopop! Records for their fifth album, due next summer
AFI have shared their previously unreleased song, 'Caught'
Sincere Engineer: "I love how mad people get when you say you don't like dogs"
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing