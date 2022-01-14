Watch

It follows on from debut EP 'STUFF FROM MY BRAIN'.

Published: 5:29 pm, January 14, 2022

NOAHFINNCE has dropped his first song and video of 2022, 'WORMS (In My Brain)'.

Out via Hopeless Records, Noah worked on the typically energetic pop-punk number - about his first therapy session - with ST£FAN (The Midnight Beast) and RØRY, with production from Thomas Mitchener. It follows on from debut EP 'STUFF FROM MY BRAIN'.

"SUPER EXCITED for everybody to hear my first song of 2022!" He says. "I wrote WORMS about my first therapy session. In that session I realised that I was still being affected by things that happened to me over 10 years ago so I decided to write a quirky little song about it!”

Check it out below.