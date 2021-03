Watch

It follows on from 'Life’s A Bit'.

Published: 11:46 am, March 18, 2021

NOAHFINNCE has shared his new single, 'Stupid'.

The follow-up to recent hit 'Life’s A Bit', the pop-punk number also follows on from the news that he's inked a deal with Hopeless Records.

"The song is about doubting that your feelings are reciprocated even though every sign points to them in fact... being reciprocated," he explains. "It’s also about how falling in love SUCKS."

It arrives with a video directed by Luke Cutforth, too - check it out below.