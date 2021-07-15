Subscribe to Upset
Watch

NOAHFINNCE has dropped a new single, 'MIND BLANK NO THOUGHTS'

It's about feeling a bit overwhelmed.
Published: 3:14 pm, July 15, 2021
NOAHFINNCE has dropped a new single, 'MIND BLANK NO THOUGHTS'.

A typically assured pop-punk number, it follows on from early singles 'Stupid' and 'Life’s A Bit'.

"The song is about being so overwhelmed with how much shit is going on in the world that your brain just switches off and you completely disengage," says Noah.

"For me this translates to the outside world AND my personal life - when things get overwhelming I kind of shut myself off as a defence mechanism."

He adds: "The world is a bit fucked up right now, but being complacent in the face of injustice does you and the people around you a disservice."

Check it out below, and catch NOAHFINNCE on tour this September.

