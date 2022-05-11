NOAHFINNCE has released a new track from his upcoming EP, ‘Chasing Daylight’

Listen

The full EP arrives in June.

Published: 4:52 pm, May 11, 2022

NOAHFINNCE has released a brand new track, ‘Chasing Daylight’.

It’s the latest teaser from the pop-punkster’s upcoming new EP, ‘My Brain After Therapy’, which is set to arrive on 3rd June.

It arrives ahead of his set at The Great Escape in Brighton on Friday 13th May, where he’ll perform at Club Revenge alongside Rebecca Black, Baby Queen and Claudia Valentina. He’ll also tour the UK this September.

The follow-up to debut ‘Stuff From My Brain’, the EP was produced and mixed by Thomas Mitchener (Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes, The Damned), and sees Noah reflecting on topics that were brought up in his therapy sessions.

Check it out below.