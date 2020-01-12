Subscribe to Upset
NOAHFINNCE has released a brand new track 'After Therapy', featuring Hot Mulligan’s Chris Freeman

The news comes alongside new of a new EP, 'My Brain After Therapy', which is set to arrive on 3rd June.
Published: 10:17 am, March 25, 2022 Photos: Frances Beach.
"Working with Chris was the best," Noah enthuses. "He ended up recording the vocals for it while he was on tour which of course comes with a bit of chaos but I’m super happy with how it turned out, I love what he’s done with the song. He definitely adds the grit that I wish my voice had.”

The follow-up to debut 'Stuff From My Brain', the EP was produced and mixed by Thomas Mitchener (Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes, The Damned), and sees Noah reflecting on topics that were brought up in his therapy sessions.

You can check out 'After Therapy' below.

