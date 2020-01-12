Watch

The news comes alongside new of a new EP, 'My Brain After Therapy', which is set to arrive on 3rd June.

Published: 10:17 am, March 25, 2022 Photos: Frances Beach.

NOAHFINNCE has released a brand new track 'After Therapy', featuring Hot Mulligan’s Chris Freeman.

"Working with Chris was the best," Noah enthuses. "He ended up recording the vocals for it while he was on tour which of course comes with a bit of chaos but I’m super happy with how it turned out, I love what he’s done with the song. He definitely adds the grit that I wish my voice had.”

The follow-up to debut 'Stuff From My Brain', the EP was produced and mixed by Thomas Mitchener (Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes, The Damned), and sees Noah reflecting on topics that were brought up in his therapy sessions.

You can check out 'After Therapy' below.