Published: 11:30 am, December 12, 2022

No Devotion are set to play a run of UK dates early next year.



The band will be supporting L.S. Dunes at their UK shows, but they have also announced a pair of headline gigs of their own in support their newly released album, 'No Oblivion'.



The band's UK tour dates are as follows:



JANUARY 2023

26 – CARDIFF Clwb Ifor Bach



FEBRUARY 2023

07 – LONDON Lexington



In addition to their headline shows, No Devotion will also be joining L.S. Dunes on the following dates:



JANUARY 2023

27 – GLASGOW Garage

28 – LONDON Electric Ballroom

29 – MANCHESTER Club Academy

30 – BIRMINGHAM Academy 2

