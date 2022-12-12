Subscribe to Upset
No Devotion are set to play a run of UK dates early next year

The band will be supporting L.S. Dunes at their UK shows, but they have also announced a pair of headline gigs of their own.
Published: 11:30 am, December 12, 2022
No Devotion are set to play a run of UK dates early next year.

The band will be supporting L.S. Dunes at their UK shows, but they have also announced a pair of headline gigs of their own in support their newly released album, 'No Oblivion'.

The band's UK tour dates are as follows:

JANUARY 2023
26 – CARDIFF Clwb Ifor Bach

FEBRUARY 2023
07 – LONDON Lexington

In addition to their headline shows, No Devotion will also be joining L.S. Dunes on the following dates:

JANUARY 2023
27 – GLASGOW Garage
28 – LONDON Electric Ballroom
29 – MANCHESTER Club Academy
30 – BIRMINGHAM Academy 2

