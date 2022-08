Watch

Published: 10:12 am, August 17, 2022

No Devotion have shared a brand new single, 'Repeaters'.

The track is taken from the group's forthcoming second album, 'No Oblivion', which also features previous single 'Starlings'.

Comprised of Thursday's Geoff Rickly, guitarist Lee Gaze and bassist Stuart Richardson, the band's first full-length in seven years follows up on debut 'Permanence', and is set to arrive on 16th September via Velocity Records.

You can check out 'Repeaters' below.