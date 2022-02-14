Subscribe to Upset
On tour

Nine Inch Nails have announced new London, Glasgow and Manchester shows

They'll play the new trio of dates when they hit the UK this June.
Published: 8:06 am, March 21, 2022
Nine Inch Nails have announced three new UK headline shows.

The band will play new dates in Glasgow, Manchester and London this June, in addition to their already announced dates at Cornwall's Eden Project.

Described as "completing the band's final UK & European touring plans for the year", they'll play Glasgow's O2 Academy on 15th June, Manchester's O2 Apollo on 20th June, and London's O2 Brixton Academy on 21st June.

Yves Tumor will support on the three new dates, which go on sale this Friday, 25th March at 10am.

The details read:

JUNE
15 O2 Academy Glasgow – with Yves Tumor
17 Eden Sessions - Cornwall – with Nitzer Ebb
18 Eden Sessions - Cornwall – with Yves Tumor (SOLD OUT)
20 O2 Apollo Manchester – with Yves Tumor
21 O2 Academy Brixton, London – with Yves Tumor

