The group will play a pair of dates at Cornwall's Eden Project for their Eden Sessions series on 17th and 18th July.

Published: 9:42 am, February 14, 2022 Photos: Corinne Schiavone.

Nine Inch Nails have announced two new UK dates for later this year.

Following on from a run of US shows announced last week - their first since 2018's COLD AND BLACK AND INFINITE tour, NIN presale begins Monday 14th February at 10am, with Eden Project Members able to buy tickets Wednesday 16th February at 10am. Tickets go on general sale Friday 18th February at 10am.