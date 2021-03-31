Subscribe to Upset
April 2021
They've four shows planned for August and September.
Published: 2:37 pm, March 31, 2021
Nice Swan Records have unveiled a new compilation and gig series.

‘Nice Swan Introduces: Volume 1’ is set for release on 30th August, featuring tracks from Jelly Cleaver, Courting, Sprints, Hallan, Malady, Mandrake Handshake and Anorak Patch.

“For Pete [Heywoode] and I this has been a year’s worth of hard work and to finalise it with ten fantastic artists, an amazing 12” compilation release and these four shows is a real treat,” explains co-founder Alex Edwards.

“We feel each artist in their own right has a really promising future on the horizon so it’s been great to act as that launchpad with the series. Hopefully this is the start of something special and we’re looking to do it all again in 2022.”

The release will be accompanied by a handful of live shows, too:

AUGUST
12 – YES, Manchester (Malady, Mandrake Handshake, Opus Kink)
25 – YES, Manchester (Hallan, Jaws the Shark, English Teacher)

SEPTEMBER
12 – Moth Club, London (Malady, Mandrake Handshake, Hallan, Jelly Cleaver, Opus Kink)
30 – Camden Assembly, London (Courting, Jaws the Shark, Anorak Patch)

