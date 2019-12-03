Subscribe to Upset
New York's Bambara have dropped a new track, and confirmed a bunch of UK shows

'Sing Me To The Street' is from their new album, due in February. 
Published: 3:56 pm, December 03, 2019
Bambara have shared their new track, 'Sing Me To The Street'.

A collaboration with Palberta's Ani Ivry-Block and Drew Citron of Public Practice, it's an early teaser from the post-punk band's upcoming album 'Stray', out on 14th February 2020.

Reid Bateh explains: "'Sing me to the Street' is about loneliness, isolation, and the dreamy allure of chaos. The song follows an unnamed character wandering the streets of a vast city that feels both alive and abandoned, as he attempts to silence the persistent song of oblivion singing in his head."

The New Yorkers have announced a new UK tour too, catch them live at the following:

MAY
2 Sneaky Pete's - Edinburgh, UK
6 Stereo - Glasgow, UK
7 The Cluny - Newcastle, UK
8 Brudenell Social Club - Leeds, UK
9 The Sound House - Dublin, UK
11 Yes (Pink Room) - Manchester, UK
12 The Exchange - Bristol, UK
13 Clwb Ifor Bach - Cardiff, UK
15 The Bullingdon - Oxford, UK
16 Bodega Social Club - Nottingham, UK
18 Portland Arms - Cambridge, UK
19 Hare and Hounds - Birmingham, UK
20 The Dome - London, UK

