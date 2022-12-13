New Pagans have announced a new tour for 2023

On tour

The tour comes in support of their upcoming album 'Making Circles of Our Own'.

Published: 9:28 pm, December 13, 2022

New Pagans have announced a seven-date UK headline tour set to take place in March 2023.

The tour comes in support of their upcoming album 'Making Circles of Our Own', set to be released on 17th February, 2023 via Big Scary Monsters.

After touring Europe with Skunk Anansie and Frank Turner, and finishing their new album, the band is excited to be hitting the road in support of the new release. "We honestly can't wait to play these new songs live," they said in a statement. "See you at the shows!"

The tour will kick off on 7th March in Glasgow at the Broadcast, followed by stops in Newcastle, Manchester, London, Bristol, Nottingham, and Liverpool.

Fans can catch New Pagans at the following live dates:

March 2023

7 Glasgow Broadcast

8 Newcastle Zerox

9 Manchester Gullivers

11 London Boston Music Room

13 Bristol The Exchange

14 Nottingham The Bodega

15 Liverpool EBGBs

