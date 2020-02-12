Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring Dune Rats, Twin Atlantic, Vukovi and loads more.
Order a copy
February 2020
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Coming soon

New Found Glory have announced their tenth studio album, 'Forever + Ever x Infinity'

The record's preceded by new single, 'Greatest Of All Time'.
Published: 5:04 pm, February 12, 2020
New Found Glory have announced their tenth studio album, 'Forever + Ever x Infinity'

New Found Glory have announced their tenth studio album, 'Forever + Ever x Infinity'.

“This is the record our fans have been waiting for us to make,” guitarist Chad Gilbert shares. “The old now feels new and fresh. It was a blast finding ourselves again.”

Due for release on 29th May, the record's preceded by new single 'Greatest Of All Time', which you can check out below.

The full track listing reads:

01. Shook By Your Shaved Head
02. Greatest Of All Time
03. Double Chin For The Win
04. Nothing To Say
05. Stay Awhile
06. Himalaya
07. Same Side Sitters
08. Like I Never Existed
09. More And More
10. Do You Want To Settle Down
11. The Way You Deserve
12. Trophy
13. Scarier Than Jason Vorhees At A Campfire
14. Birthday Song But Not Really
15. Slipping Away

Everything going on in rock, right now.
The Amazons and Dream Wife have signed up for Hit The North
Four Year Strong have shared a new video for 'Learn To Love The Lie'
Ocean Grove have released a new video for 'Neo', a teaser from their new album
Brian Fallon has debuted a new video for his track, '21 Days'
You Me At Six's new single 'Our House (The Mess We Made)' is in aid of the victims of the Australian bushfires
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing