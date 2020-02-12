Coming soon

Published: 5:04 pm, February 12, 2020

New Found Glory have announced their tenth studio album, 'Forever + Ever x Infinity'.

“This is the record our fans have been waiting for us to make,” guitarist Chad Gilbert shares. “The old now feels new and fresh. It was a blast finding ourselves again.”

Due for release on 29th May, the record's preceded by new single 'Greatest Of All Time', which you can check out below.

The full track listing reads:



01. Shook By Your Shaved Head

02. Greatest Of All Time

03. Double Chin For The Win

04. Nothing To Say

05. Stay Awhile

06. Himalaya

07. Same Side Sitters

08. Like I Never Existed

09. More And More

10. Do You Want To Settle Down

11. The Way You Deserve

12. Trophy

13. Scarier Than Jason Vorhees At A Campfire

14. Birthday Song But Not Really

15. Slipping Away