New Found Glory have announced their tenth studio album, 'Forever + Ever x Infinity'.
“This is the record our fans have been waiting for us to make,” guitarist Chad Gilbert shares. “The old now feels new and fresh. It was a blast finding ourselves again.”
Due for release on 29th May, the record's preceded by new single 'Greatest Of All Time', which you can check out below.
The full track listing reads:
01. Shook By Your Shaved Head
02. Greatest Of All Time
03. Double Chin For The Win
04. Nothing To Say
05. Stay Awhile
06. Himalaya
07. Same Side Sitters
08. Like I Never Existed
09. More And More
10. Do You Want To Settle Down
11. The Way You Deserve
12. Trophy
13. Scarier Than Jason Vorhees At A Campfire
14. Birthday Song But Not Really
15. Slipping Away