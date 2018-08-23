Subscribe to Upset
Watch

Philly band Neverkept have signed to Epitaph, and shared a new vid for 'Complicated'

They're about to head out on a US tour.
Published: 11:40 am, February 05, 2020
Philadelphia-based pop-rock band Neverkept have inked a deal with Epitaph Records.

“Incredibly grateful to say we’re a part of the Epitaph family,” say the band. “To find a home within a team that truly supports all of our visions has become a dream turned reality. Excited for this beginning.”

The fivesome - Dorian Cooke (vocals), Jay Miller (guitar), Aaron Mong (guitar), Neale DiMento (bass), and Pete Adams (drums) - celebrate the news with their new video for 'Complicated', which you can check out below.

The band will also join Sleep On It on their upcoming Pride and Disastour US dates, which kick off on 28th February.

