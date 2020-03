Listen

The band are on tour in the US.

Published: 12:16 pm, March 13, 2020

Neverkept have released a new single, 'Reunion Tower'.

The track follows the band’s previous two tracks 'Vertigo' and 'Complicated', and coincides with their US tour supporting Sleep On It, Bearings, and Between You & Me.

“‘Reunion Tower’ is kind of the linchpin to this whole process; energetic and dramatic, fun but melancholy,” say the band. “We have a lot in the tank and really wanted to show some diversity in our catalog so far.”

Check out 'Reunion Tower' below.