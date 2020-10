Watch

Check out 'Ritual Destruction'.

Published: 10:28 am, October 16, 2020

Never Not Nothing have shared a brand new single.

'Ritual Destruction' - out now via Sony label Music For Nations - is their first since the name-change from Black Futures, announced earlier this week.

Space explains: "It’s about letting go of that emotional weight that’s led us to this point, and coming to terms with it to revolt, to consciously evolve. It’s an evolutionary story in three minutes of pure abandon."

Check it out below; the band's debut album arrived in 2019.