Watch

Nessa Barrett pulls off a heist in her new video for latest single, 'Counting Crimes'

Nessa has previously collaborated with Travis Barker and jxdn.
Published: 10:32 am, June 25, 2021
Nessa Barrett has shared her new single, 'Counting Crimes'.

The follow-up to 'la di die (featuring jxdn)', it arrives alongside a video directed by frequent collaborator Andrew Sandler.

"‘counting crimes’ is about moving on from something toxic with an empowering bad bitch energy," the alt-pop star explains. "Admitting that you have made mistakes, but the other person has done worse than you and understanding who is really the bad guy in the situation. I hope this song inspires all the other bad bitches out there!"

Give the video a watch below, and find out more about Nessa in the July issue of Upset.

