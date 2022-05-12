Nervus have teamed up with Into It. Over It. for their new single, 'Rental Song'

Listen

It's a cut from the band's upcoming album.

Published: 3:19 pm, May 12, 2022

Nervus have shared their new single 'Rental Song (Feat. Into It. Over It.)'.

It's the latest teaser from the band's fourth album, 'The Evil One', set for release on 24th June via Get Better Records.

Speaking about the song, vocalist and guitarist Em Foster says: “The lyrics to this song are about the absurdity of the false choices we’re presented with regarding debt, credit, and property - so we aimed to tie it all together in a slightly disorienting, uncanny-sounding pop tune. With the exception of the most wealthy, we all lose, and all the ways we can lose are advertised to us as being aspirational ways of living.”

Adding of the collaboration: “When we wrote the song, all I could hear in my head when the key change kicked in was Evan’s (Into It Over It) voice. I reached out and asked if he would be into doing the part, and he absolutely killed it. I’m a huge admirer of his work, so it’s really cool to have him on the tune.”

Check out 'Rental Song' below.