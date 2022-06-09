Listen

Published: 10:59 am, June 09, 2022

Nervus have shared their new single 'Jellyfish'.

Following on from 'Drop Out' and 'Rental Song', it's the latest teaser from the band's fourth album, 'The Evil One', set for release on 24th June via Get Better Records.

Speaking about the song, vocalist and guitarist Em Foster says: "‘Jellyfish’ is about how the dominant culture - white supremacy and capitalism - requires us to view ourselves as outside of or separate to ‘nature’. ‘Nature’ being a non-intelligent, infinitely-exploitable resource, rather than a complex interdependent web of life that we are necessarily part of and responsible for."

She adds: "It’s also about rejecting the largely racist, anti-LGBT and cultish ‘appeal-to-nature’ fallacies that are influencing policies on everything from abortion to trans rights.”

Check out the new song below.