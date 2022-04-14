Coming soon

Plus new single 'Drop Out'.

Published: 2:44 pm, April 14, 2022

Nervus are back with news of their fourth album, 'The Evil One'.

Set for release on 24th June via Get Better Records, it's teased with the foursome's new single 'Drop Out' and an April/May headline tour.

Speaking about the new single, the band explain: "It’s a song primarily about coping, or failing to cope, with being part of a society that fails to teach its own history. About being trapped on an island where some people are sitting on piles of colonial wealth, hoarding toilet paper, and other people are having to make the choice between food and heating while benefits are slashed and wages stagnate.

"Drop Out, to me, feels like it’s as much a positive outlook as anything. Modern life for the marginalised is virtually unliveable, and so to drop out is to seek alternative modes of living, alternative ways of being."

Check out 'Drop Out' below, and catch the band live at the following:



APRIL

28 Margate, Arts Club

29 Leeds, Wharf Chambers

30 Dundee, Rad Apples



MAY

01 Liverpool, Smithdown Weekender

02 Bristol, Exchange

03 London, Shacklewell Arms