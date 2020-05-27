Subscribe to Upset
Festivals

Neighbourhood Weekender has been rescheduled for 2021

Feat. Pale Waves, The Murder Capital, Inhaler and more.
Published: 9:13 pm, May 27, 2020
Neighbourhood Weekender has been rescheduled for next year.

The event was originally set to take place in May 2020, then in September, and now organisers have now announced they’re rescheduling the event for 28th-29th May 2021. 

In a statement, they explain: “We were hopeful a few months ago that we could all be back together this September, but following updated government advice, we have now made the decision to move the festival to next year on the same weekend it has been historically.”

The festival is keeping the majority of its line-up, including headliners Ian Brown and Catfish & The Bottlemen, and the likes of The Wombats, Sam Fender, Easy Life, Pale Waves, Sea Girls, Inhaler, The Big Moon, The Magic Gang, Sports Team, The Murder Capital and more.

