On tour

Tickets on general sale Friday 20th March.

Published: 10:03 am, March 05, 2020

Neck Deep are taking their new album on tour this September.

The run - in support of 'All Distortions Are Intentional', out on 24th July - will kick off on 12th September, and take in several shows across Manchester, Glasgow, Cardiff and London.

Bassist Seb Barlow says: "We are incredibly excited (and nervous) to be playing such big and prestigious venues! When we started this band, we never even dreamed of playing at places like Alexandra Palace and O2 Victoria Warehouse, so to headline them feels surreal.

"Not that we have ever felt the need to prove ourselves to anyone, but coming back with an album we are all incredibly proud of and confident in, we felt we needed to play rooms that reflect that. We had these venues in mind when we were writing this record, so, now is the time to do it."

The full dates read:



SEPTEMBER

12 MANCHESTER O2 Victoria Warehouse

13 MANCHESTER O2 Victoria Warehouse

15 GLASGOW Barrowland Ballroom

16 GLASGOW Barrowland Ballroom

18 CARDIFF Motorpoint Arena

19 LONDON Alexandra Palace