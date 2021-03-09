On the road

The dates were originally meant to happen in 2020.

Published: 3:57 pm, March 09, 2021

Neck Deep have rescheduled their UK headline tour to 2022.

The dates are in support of the band's latest album 'All Distortions Are Intentional', and were originally meant to take place in September 2020, then March and April 2021.

"So, it’s happened again, another tour gets pushed back," says frontman Ben Barlow. "While it’s obviously a bummer to have to reschedule tour dates again, we’re confident this time we’ll be going ahead and getting back to something we have all missed dearly. Sharing that connection with people, music, and moments in the form of live music.

"Also, as an extra kicker, we’ve added a Dublin date. Having only played a few shows in Ireland, it’s great to be able to go back and show some love to our Irish fans. One time we played Dublin on St. Paddy’s day and it was something I’ll never forget. I’m sure the whole tour will be just as memorable, being our first tour back, and the first tour playing material from ADAI. We can’t wait to jam with you guys, and we promise it will be well worth the wait!”

The rescheduled run will now see the band play the following venues:



JANUARY

11 ​BIRMINGHAM o2 Academy

12 ​BRISTOL o2 Academy Bristol

13 LONDON o2 Academy Brixton

14 ​MANCHESTER Victoria Warehouse

16 ​NEWCASTLE o2 Academy

17 EDINBURGH Assembly Rooms

18 ​GLASGOW Barrowlands

19 ​LEEDS o2 Academy Leeds

21 DUBLIN Olympia