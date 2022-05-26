Watch

Following up on 2020's 'All Distortions Are Intentional', it comes alongside a Max Moore-directed video.

Published: 8:44 pm, May 26, 2022

Neck Deep have dropped a new single, 'STFU'.

Following up on 2020's 'All Distortions Are Intentional', it comes alongside a Max Moore-directed video.

Described by the band as "somewhat of a return to our roots, and a return to what we do best," frontman Ben Barlow explains: "As the world was falling apart at the time, and only seems to have worsened recently, it felt right to satirise the decline of society in typical punk fashion. Looking at the world through a screen and being lured into the impending sense of doom that’s overcome us all."

You can check out 'STFU' below.