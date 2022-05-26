Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring NOAHFINNCE, Stand Atlantic, Taking Back Sunday, Memphis May Fire and more.
Order a copy
June 2022 (NOAHFINNCE)
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Watch

Neck Deep have dropped a new single, 'STFU'

Following up on 2020's 'All Distortions Are Intentional', it comes alongside a Max Moore-directed video.
Published: 8:44 pm, May 26, 2022
Neck Deep have dropped a new single, 'STFU'

Neck Deep have dropped a new single, 'STFU'.

Following up on 2020's 'All Distortions Are Intentional', it comes alongside a Max Moore-directed video.

Described by the band as "somewhat of a return to our roots, and a return to what we do best," frontman Ben Barlow explains: "As the world was falling apart at the time, and only seems to have worsened recently, it felt right to satirise the decline of society in typical punk fashion. Looking at the world through a screen and being lured into the impending sense of doom that’s overcome us all."

You can check out 'STFU' below.

Everything going on in rock, right now.
PUPPY have shared a new 90s computer game video for 'Glacial'
Vukovi have announced a new album, 'Nula'
Momma have shared a new track, ‘Lucky’
Crawlers have shared a new track, 'Fuck Me (I Didn't Know How To Say)'
GILT: "'Conceit' is a big rumination on grief"
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing