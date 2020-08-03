On the road

They've added some new shows, too.

Published: 9:37 pm, August 03, 2020

Neck Deep have rescheduled their UK headline tour to 2021.

The dates are in support of the band's just-released new album 'All Distortions Are Intentional', and will see them perform around the UK in March and April.

"We are bummed that we have to announce the postponement of our September headline tour, to Spring 2021,” they explain. “​We held on for as long as we possibly could, waiting on a miracle, but sadly it's just not going to be possible to go ahead with the shows as planned. Above all, the safety of our fans, crew and ourselves has to come before anything. However, we've taken this opportunity to reshape the tour a little bit and are really stoked to add some extra dates in cities that everyone was asking for! We are also super excited to welcome ​nothing,nowhere. and ​Higher Power ​onto the dates. We will see you all in Spring! Stay safe x"

The dates are as follows:



MARCH

31 ​BIRMINGHAM o2 Academy



APRIL

02 ​BRISTOL o2 Academy Bristol

03​ LONDON o2 Academy Brixton

05​ EDINBURGH Assembly Rooms

06 ​GLASGOW Barrowlands

07 ​NEWCASTLE o2 Academy

09 ​MANCHESTER Victoria Warehouse

10 ​LEEDS o2 Academy Leeds