August 2020
Watch

"It’s a song that questions the fabric of reality whilst battling mental health."
Published: 9:13 pm, July 28, 2020
Neck Deep are celebrating their album release with a new video for 'Sick Joke'.

It's a track from their just-dropped concept record 'All Distortions Are Intentional' - which tells the story of a guy called Jett, who lives in a place called Sonderland - out now via Hopeless Records.

"It’s a song that questions the fabric of reality whilst battling mental health,” shares frontman Ben Barlow. “Jett contemplates whether life itself is even real, in fairly ethereal terms, due to the internal suffering he is experiencing. Shredding solos, punchy rhythms and stomping drums drive the song along, and it sonically represents the more minor/ driven side of the record."

Check it out below.

