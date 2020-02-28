Coming soon

Neck Deep have announced their fourth album, 'All Distortions Are Intentional'.

Due for release on 24th July, the record "tells the story of a loner named Jett," a press release explains, "who lives in a place dubbed Sonderland, a combination of 'Wonderland' and the somewhat obscure word 'sonder'."

Singer Ben Barlow expands: "It's that strange existential realization that you are not the entire world. Everyone around you feels and lives the same way that you do. You're just an extra in their story."

The news arrives alongside new single 'Lowlife', which you can check out below. The record's full tracklisting reads:



1. Sonderland

2. Fall

3. Lowlife

4. Telling Stories

5. When You Know

6. Quarry

7. Sick Joke

8. What Took You So Long?

9. Empty House

10. Little Dove

11. I Revolve (Around You)

12. Pushing Daisies