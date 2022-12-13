Narrow Head have shared a new single, 'Gearhead'

Watch

Published: 9:32 pm, December 13, 2022

Narrow Head have shared a new single.

Titled 'Gearhead', it's taken from the band's forthcoming album 'Moments Of Clarity', which is set for release on 10th February 2023.

Speaking about the album and its title, vocalist / guitarist Jacob Duarte explains: “The phrase created a space for me to reflect upon my own life. Since our last record I’ve had plenty of moments of realisation like that… when you experience friends dying, you’re forced to see life a little differently.”

You can check out the video for 'Gearhead' below.