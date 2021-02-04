Subscribe to Upset
Watch

Narrow Head have shared a creepy new video for 'Hard To Swallow'

It was "kinda like a house from a horror movie," they explain.
Published: 1:32 pm, February 04, 2021
Narrow Head have shared a creepy new video for 'Hard To Swallow'

Narrow Head have shared a creepy new video for 'Hard To Swallow'.

It's a song from their recently-released second album '12th House Rock', out now via Run For Cover Records.

The band's Jacob Duarte says: "We shot the video in the middle of nowhere Texas at this insane house that was rundown but still liveable, courtesy of the Allison Brothers. Kinda like a house from a horror movie, Texas Chainsaw or House of 1000’s Corpses. The house is surrounded with trees and a couple of acres of land with no cell phone service so you’re totally isolated. Gives you this creepy feeling like someone could be watching. The first time I visited the spot I knew I wanted to do a video there, it came out exactly how I imagined it."

Check it out below.

