July 2020
They've an album coming next month.
Published: 9:46 pm, July 14, 2020
Narrow Head have shared their new single, 'Stuttering Stanley'.

It's a cut from the group's upcoming second album '12th House Rock', due for release on 28th August via Holy Roar.

Vocalist Jacob Duarte explains: “Stuttering Stanley is something I was called growing up a few times. Not everyone can keep up with how I talk and what I’m saying. There’s two types of reactions I get when a person hears me stutter for the first time. Sometimes they’ll notice and patiently let me get out my words, and politely not say anything. The other is the person who doesn’t understand what’s happening and chuckles before realising that I have a stutter. It helps me figure out who’s real and who’s not.”

