Published: 10:13 am, June 23, 2020

Narrow Head have announced their second album.

'12th House Rock' will be released on 28th August via Holy Roar, preceded by the Texas band's new single and video 'Night Tryst'.

Vocalist / guitarist Jacob Duarte says of the song: “I wanted to create a fairly dark world with my words. Kind of like the reality William Burroughs creates in Naked Lunch: a grimy world of drunks and druggies filled with endless nights of unknown substances, pleasures, and regrets. I put my life and experiences into that world and those are the words that came out.”

“A lot of the record was made in the late hours and early morning,” he adds of the record. "Those quiet moments alone when utter silence and my self-medication made it impossible to escape from my own thoughts. It was also from a specific time when I didn’t take care of myself and made bad decisions in all aspects of my life. These songs were a way out, temporarily anyway.”

Give 'Night Tryst' a listen below.