My Chemical Romance's first UK gig has been cancelled

They were going to play Eden Sessions in June.
Published: 11:50 am, April 17, 2020
They were due to play in Cornwall for Eden Sessions on 16th June, as part of a bill that also included shows from Lionel Richie, Noel Gallagher, The Script, and Diana Ross.

A statement reads: Organisers have been closely assessing the impacts of the global coronavirus pandemic and decided that to ensure the safety and wellbeing of concert-goers, artists, crews, Eden Sessions staff and supporting teams, the Sessions could not go ahead this year.

"When shows are rescheduled and dates confirmed, the Eden Project will contact all existing ticketholders with details. Original tickets will remain valid for any show that is rescheduled."

There's still no news on My Chem's remaining UK dates, so watch this space.

