My Chemical Romance's first UK gig has been cancelled.
They were due to play in Cornwall for Eden Sessions on 16th June, as part of a bill that also included shows from Lionel Richie, Noel Gallagher, The Script, and Diana Ross.
A statement reads: Organisers have been closely assessing the impacts of the global coronavirus pandemic and decided that to ensure the safety and wellbeing of concert-goers, artists, crews, Eden Sessions staff and supporting teams, the Sessions could not go ahead this year.
"When shows are rescheduled and dates confirmed, the Eden Project will contact all existing ticketholders with details. Original tickets will remain valid for any show that is rescheduled."
There's still no news on My Chem's remaining UK dates, so watch this space.
We’re so sorry to announce that we’re postponing Eden Sessions 2020, but we are working to reschedule artists booked for 2020 to play next year. Thank you for your patience and support. Full statement below and further FAQs at https://t.co/xgjx3fQVId pic.twitter.com/NZB4EAt4Zn— Eden Sessions (@TheEdenSessions) April 17, 2020