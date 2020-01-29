My Chemical Romance have dropped an epic new video to unveil their new US tour

Watch

EPIC.

Published: 5:11 pm, January 29, 2020

My Chemical Romance have released a pretty special new video.

The sprawling epic - titled simply 'a summoning' - leads into an announce for a new US tour, but it's well worth a watch in all its 13-minute-plus long glory.

This latest teaser arrives part-way through a massive comeback for the band, which will see them coming to the UK this summer for three nights at Stadium MK in Milton Keynes, on Thursday 18th June, Saturday 20th and Sunday 21st.



It'll mark the first time the band have played in the UK since they headlined Reading & Leeds Festival in 2011.

Watch their new video below, and stay tuned til the end for all the dates.