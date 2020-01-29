Subscribe to Upset
Watch

My Chemical Romance have dropped an epic new video to unveil their new US tour

Published: 5:11 pm, January 29, 2020
My Chemical Romance have released a pretty special new video.

The sprawling epic - titled simply 'a summoning' - leads into an announce for a new US tour, but it's well worth a watch in all its 13-minute-plus long glory.

This latest teaser arrives part-way through a massive comeback for the band, which will see them coming to the UK this summer for three nights at Stadium MK in Milton Keynes, on Thursday 18th June, Saturday 20th and Sunday 21st.

It'll mark the first time the band have played in the UK since they headlined Reading & Leeds Festival in 2011.

Watch their new video below, and stay tuned til the end for all the dates.

The band's full list of shows currently reads:

MARCH
20 Melbourne, AU @ Melbourne Showgrounds (Download Melbourne)
21 Sydney, AU @ Parramatta Park (Download Sydney)
25 Western Springs, NZ @ The Outer Fields at Western Springs
28 Osaka, JP @ INTEX Osaka
29 Download Japan @ Makuhari Messe Event Hall

JUNE
18 Milton Keynes, UK @Stadium MK
20 Milton Keynes, UK @ Stadium MK
21 Milton Keynes, UK @ Stadium MK
23 Dublin, Ireland @ Royal Hospital Kilmainham

JULY
04 Bologna, Italy @ Sonic Park Fest
06 Bonn, Germany @ KUNST!RASEN
11 Moscow, Russia @ Gorky Park

SEPTEMBER
09 Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
11 St Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
12 Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest
14 Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
15 Boston, MA @ TD Garden
17 Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
18 Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
20 Atlanta, GA @ Music Midtown
22 Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
26 Sunrise, FL @ BB&T Center
29 Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
30 Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

OCTOBER
02 Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
04 Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome
06 Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
08 Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
10 Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival
11 Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

