On the road

Tickets go on sale from 10am on Fri 10th December.

Published: 12:16 pm, December 06, 2021

My Chemical Romance have confirmed some UK shows for 2022.

The new dates follow a bunch of announced-but-then-cancelled gigs as a result of the pandemic, including a headline set at the Eden Sessions - which now kicks off this spring run.

The band will play:



MAY 2022

16 Eden Sessions, Cornwall

25 Royal Hospital Kilmainham, Dublin

27 Victoria Park, Warrington

28 Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

30 Ovo Hydro, Glasgow



