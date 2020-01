News

June?!

Published: 1:58 pm, January 10, 2020

My Chemical Romance have posted another new teaser.



The band - who made their comeback at the end of last year - have shared a mysterious image online that features both a UK flag, and symbols that spell out "June" using the Theban alphabet.

While there's no more specific news just yet, it's thought that they will be performing a headline show, or potentially Download or Glastonbury, which also both fall that month. Who knows?

Keep an eye out for more news soon.