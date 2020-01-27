My Chemical Romance are going to play a third show in Milton Keynes this summer, plus new dates in Ireland, Germany and Italy

On tour

It's all going on.

Published: 12:41 pm, January 27, 2020

My Chemical Romance are going to play a third headliner in the UK this summer.

Preceding their shows at Stadium MK in Milton Keynes on Saturday 20th June and Sunday 21st, they'll now also appear on Thursday 18th.

The band have confirmed new shows in Dublin, Ireland (23rd June), Bologna, Italy (4th July), and Bonn, Germany (6th July), too.

The original announcement came alongside a teaser video, 'The Offering', which suggests it may all be part of something bigger at play.

It's the first time the band have played in the UK since they headlined Reading & Leeds Festivals in 2011.