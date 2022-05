Listen

Published: 11:38 pm, May 12, 2022

My Chemical Romance have released their first new music since their return to action, 'The Foundations of Decay'.

Coming ahead of their UK comeback shows - which kick off in a matter of days when they hit Cornwall's Eden Project next Monday, 16th May - the six-minute long track is streaming now.

It's the quartet's first release since 2014's ‘Fake Your Death’.

You can check out 'The Foundations of Decay' below.