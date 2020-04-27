Subscribe to Upset
My Chemical Romance have rescheduled their summer UK and Irish shows to 2021

“Due to the current Coronavirus pandemic we have had to make the hard decision to postpone our UK dates to 2021,” My Chemical Romance said in a statement.
Published: 8:41 pm, April 27, 2020
My Chemical Romance have rescheduled their UK and Irish comeback shows for 2021.

Previously, the band were set to hit our shores this summer, playing dates at Cornwall's Eden Project and the Royal Hospital Kilmainham in Dublin, as well as a sold-out three night stand at Milton Keynes' Stadium MK.

All five shows have now been shifted to June 2021, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“Due to the current Coronavirus pandemic we have had to make the hard decision to postpone our UK dates to 2021,” My Chemical Romance said in a statement. “We have not taken this decision lightly and have to put the health of our fans and families first. We hope you understand and we will be back bigger than ever.”

The dates now read:

June 2021
15 Eden Project, St Austell
17 Stadium MK, Milton Keynes
19 Stadium MK, Milton Keynes
20 Stadium MK, Milton Keynes
22 Royal Hospital Kilmainham, Dublin

