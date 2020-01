On tour

They'll now also play Stadium MK on Sunday 21st June, with tickets on sale now.

Published: 10:10 am, January 24, 2020

My Chemical Romance have announced a second UK date.

Following their first show at Stadium MK in Milton Keynes on Saturday 20th June, they'll now also appear a day later on Sunday 21st, with tickets on sale now.

The original announcement came alongside a teaser video, 'The Offering', which suggests it may all be part of something bigger at play.

It's the first time the band have played in the UK since they headlined Reading & Leeds Festivals in 2011.

You can grab tickets here.