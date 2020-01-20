My Chemical Romance confirm UK show

MyChem

After months of teasing, the band have annouced their first UK headline show in 9 years

Published: 1:15 am, January 20, 2020 Words: Ali Shutler.

It's finally here.

After months of teasing, speculation and cryptic languages, My Chemical Romance have confirmed they will be making their return to the UK.

And we are stoked! Like, really, really stoked.

Sharing a video on their website, "The Offering" confirms that the band will be playing Stadium MK on June 20th 2020.