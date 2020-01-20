My Chemical Romance confirm UK show

It's finally here.
After months of teasing, speculation and cryptic languages, My Chemical Romance have confirmed they will be making their return to the UK.
And we are stoked! Like, really, really stoked.
Sharing a video on their website, "The Offering" confirms that the band will be playing Stadium MK on June 20th 2020.
It's the first time the band have played in the UK since they headlined Reading & Leeds Festivals in 2011.
ALSO, we're not ones to speculate but both The Black Parade and Danger Days were launched in the UK. Based on the amount of teasing behind this announcement, as well as the creepy video and eerie music, maybe this is where MCR5 will be unveiled.