Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring Dune Rats, Twin Atlantic, Vukovi and loads more.
Order a copy
February 2020
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
MyChem

My Chemical Romance confirm UK show

After months of teasing, the band have annouced their first UK headline show in 9 years
Published: 1:15 am, January 20, 2020Words: Ali Shutler.
My Chemical Romance confirm UK show

It's finally here.

After months of teasing, speculation and cryptic languages, My Chemical Romance have confirmed they will be making their return to the UK.

And we are stoked! Like, really, really stoked.

Sharing a video on their website, "The Offering" confirms that the band will be playing Stadium MK on June 20th 2020.

It's the first time the band have played in the UK since they headlined Reading & Leeds Festivals in 2011. 

ALSO, we're not ones to speculate but both The Black Parade and Danger Days were launched in the UK. Based on the amount of teasing behind this announcement, as well as the creepy video and eerie music, maybe this is where MCR5 will be unveiled.

My Chemical Romance confirm UK show
Everything going on in rock, right now.
Milk Teeth have announced their self-titled second album
Brian Fallon has debuted a new track, '21 Days'
Social Animals have dropped a brand new track, 'Best Years'
The Chats are getting up to some 'High Risk Behaviour' this March
Aussie rules! Introducing the new issue of Upset, featuring Dune Rats
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing