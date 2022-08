Watch

The band's new full-length is out now.

Published: 11:43 am, August 26, 2022

Muse have released a new horror-inspired video for 'You Make Me Feel Like It's Halloween'.

It's a cut from the trio's new full-length 'Will Of The People', out today (Friday, 26th August), which will see them tour the UK next spring.

The details are:



MAY 2023

27 Plymouth, Home Park (w/ Royal Blood)



JUNE 2023

20 Huddersfield, John Smith’s Stadium (w/ Royal Blood)

23 Glasgow, Bellahouston Park

25 Milton Keynes, Bowl (w/ Royal Blood)



Check out the video below.