Muse advocate for standing up for yourself with their new single, 'Won't Stand Down'

Catch the band at Isle of Wight Festival this summer.
Published: 3:00 pm, January 13, 2022
Muse are back with their new single, 'Won't Stand Down'.

The track arrives alongside a video by filmmaker Jared Hogan, which was shot in Kyiv, Ukraine, and - according to a press release - features "a fragile, mysterious figure that siphons the collective energy of a dark army to transmute into an augmented being."

Matt Bellamy says: "‘Won’t Stand Down’ is a song about standing your ground against bullies, whether that be on the playground, at work or anywhere. Protecting yourself from coercion and sociopathic manipulation and to face adversity with strength, confidence and aggression."

Check it out below; the band are playing loads of festivals this summer, including a headline set at the Isle of Wight Festival, their first UK show in almost three years.

