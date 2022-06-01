Watch

It's the third song from their forthcoming album.

Published: 3:00 pm, June 01, 2022

Muse have released their new single, 'Will Of The People'.

Following recent drops ‘Compliance’ and ‘Won’t Stand Down’, it's the third song from their forthcoming album of the same name, set for release on 26th August via Warner Records.

Matt Bellamy says: “‘Will of the People’ is fictional story set in a fictional metaverse on a fictional planet ruled by a fictional authoritarian state run by a fictional algorithm manifested by a fictional data centre running a fictional bank printing a fictional currency controlling a fictional population occupying a fictional city containing a fictional apartment where a fictional man woke up one day and thought ‘fuck this.’”

Check it out below.