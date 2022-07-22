Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring Deaf Havana, The Faim, Mothica, Viagra Boys, Travie McCoy and more.
Order a copy
August 2022
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Listen

Muse have released their new single, ‘Kill Or Be Killed’

The song was inspired by Paul McCartney song ‘Live And Let Die’.
Published: 2:46 pm, July 22, 2022
Muse have released their new single, ‘Kill Or Be Killed’

Muse have shared their new single, ‘Kill Or Be Killed’.

The track, which has been performed live across the summer, is the latest to arrive from forthcoming full-length ‘Will Of The People’, set for release next month.

Talking about the track, Matt Bellamy explains: “’Kill Or Be Killed’ is Muse at their heaviest! We wanted to update our hard rock sound on this album and with ‘Kill Or Be Killed’ we found a modern metal sound featuring double bass drum action and even a death growl.

“Lyrically the song takes influence from my favourite Paul McCartney song ‘Live And Let Die’, a dark take on how life’s adversity can sometimes bring out the worst human instincts to survival at any costs.”

You can checkout ‘Kill Or Be Killed’ below.

Everything going on in rock, right now.
Lauran Hibberd has shared a new cut from her upcoming debut album
You Me At Six have released an early teaser single from their next album - check out 'Deep Cuts'
Petrol Girls have announced a new UK & European headline tour
The Amazons have shared their new single, ‘How Will I Know?’
Track by Track: Yours Truly - is this what i look like? EP
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing