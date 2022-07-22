Muse have released their new single, ‘Kill Or Be Killed’

Muse have shared their new single, ‘Kill Or Be Killed’.
The track, which has been performed live across the summer, is the latest to arrive from forthcoming full-length ‘Will Of The People’, set for release next month.
Talking about the track, Matt Bellamy explains: “’Kill Or Be Killed’ is Muse at their heaviest! We wanted to update our hard rock sound on this album and with ‘Kill Or Be Killed’ we found a modern metal sound featuring double bass drum action and even a death growl.
“Lyrically the song takes influence from my favourite Paul McCartney song ‘Live And Let Die’, a dark take on how life’s adversity can sometimes bring out the worst human instincts to survival at any costs.”
You can checkout ‘Kill Or Be Killed’ below.