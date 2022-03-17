Subscribe to Upset
Muse have dropped their new single, 'Compliance'

It's taken from their ninth album 'Will of the People', set to arrive this August.
Published: 4:00 pm, March 17, 2022
Muse have announced the details for the release of their ninth studio album, 'Will Of The People'.

Set to arrive on 26th August via Warner Records, frontman Matt Bellamy explains: “'Will Of The People' was created in Los Angeles and London and is influenced by the increasing uncertainty and instability in the world.

"A pandemic, new wars in Europe, massive protests & riots, an attempted insurrection, Western democracy wavering, rising authoritarianism, wildfires and natural disasters and the destabilization of the global order all informed 'Will Of The People'.

"It has been a worrying and scary time for all of us as the Western empire and the natural world, which have cradled us for so long are genuinely threatened. This album is a personal navigation through those fears and preparation for what comes next.”

The news comes alongside a new single, 'Compliance'.

Bellamy reveals: “‘Compliance’ is about submission to authoritarian rules and reassuring untruths to be accepted to an in-group. Gangs, governments, demagogues, social media algorithms & religions seduce us during times of vulnerability, creating arbitrary rules and distorted ideas for us to comply with. They sell us comforting myths, telling us only they can explain reality while simultaneously diminishing our freedom, autonomy and independent thought. We are not just coerced, we are herded, frightened and corralled to produce a daily ‘2 minutes of hate’ against an out-group of their choosing and to turn a blind eye to our own internal voice of reason & compassion. They just need our Compliance.”

Self-produced by the band, 'Will Of The People' also includes previous single 'Won't Stand Down'. The tracklisting reads:

  1. Will Of The People
  2. Compliance
  3. Liberation
  4. Won’t Stand Down
  5. Ghosts (How Can I Move On)
  6. You Make Me Feel Like It’s Halloween
  7. Kill Or Be Killed
  8. Verona
  9. Euphoria
  10. We Are Fucking Fucked
