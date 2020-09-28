Subscribe to Upset
Watch

Muncie Girls' Lande Hekt has a lovely frolic in her new video for 'Whiskey'

Her debut solo album is due next year.
Published: 11:08 am, September 28, 2020
Muncie Girls' Lande Hekt has released a new video for 'Whiskey'.

It's an early teaser from her debut solo album, 'Going To Hell'. Due on 22nd January via Get Better Records, the record documents her experience coming out.

"This song is essentially about how there were so many things that didn’t feel right in my life," she explains. "It’s about learning how to come to terms with being gay or, more accurately, realising that pretending you’re not gay can’t go on forever."

Of the video, she adds: "We shot this video with Martin (Gingerdope) over two days at the end of the summer. The idea was to encapsulate the love between me and my girlfriend Lucy and, aligning with the sentiment of the song, I wanted to show how much happier I am now that I’ve come out as gay. Martin had the idea to film us frolicking in a meadow and we ended up having such a wholesome time walking through fields and woods, picking blackberries and having picnics."

Check it out below.

