Her debut album's very nearly here.

Published: 2:24 pm, December 16, 2020

Muncie Girls' Lande Hekt has released her well-timed new single, 'December'.

"“This one is about feeling scared to do anything about it when you like someone," she says. "It’s a bit of a self indulgent teenage issue, worrying whether anyone will fall in love with you or not, but I think it’s also trying to work through the worries that go along with realising you’re gay."

It's an early teaser from her debut solo album, 'Going To Hell'. Due on 22nd January via Get Better Records, the record documents her experience coming out.

"[It's] about moving away and missing someone, and how that person taught me to get angry about climate change," she says of the new song.

"80 days of rain is weirdly a reference to that TV programme ‘Years and Years’, where climate change was so out of control that the UK had 80 days of rain in a row.

"I realised that the effects of climate change will hurt animals and wildlife first and how sad that is."

Check it out below.