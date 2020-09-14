Muncie Girls' Lande Hekt has unveiled her debut solo album with new track, 'Whiskey'

Coming soon

It's about her experience coming out as gay.

Published: 11:19 am, September 14, 2020

Muncie Girls' Lande Hekt has unveiled her debut solo album, 'Going To Hell'.

Due on 22nd January via Get Better Records, the record documents her experience coming out, and is preceded by new single 'Whiskey'.

"I’m no stranger to queer punk and queer politics," she says. "I’ve always taken a special interest for obvious reasons, but this record is important to me because it’s the first time I’m releasing anything as an outwardly gay person."

Of ‘Whiskey’, she adds: "This song is essentially about how there were so many things that didn’t feel right in my life. It’s about learning how to come to terms with being gay or, more accurately, realising that pretending you’re not gay can’t go on forever."

