Listen

Muncie Girls have unleashed a surprise new EP, featuring tracks from their ‘Fixed Ideals’ sessions

They're about to head out on tour.
Published: 11:52 am, March 10, 2020
Muncie Girls have unleashed a surprise new EP.

‘B-Sides the Point’ features tracks from the sessions for their latest album, ‘Fixed Ideals’.

Led by single 'Rain', Lande Hekt explains: “The song ‘Rain’ is about the government, old men in power, fear-mongering, the FTSE 100 and having friends who know how fucked up everything is."

"Most of the songs on this record are quite topical," she adds, "with a concept song about a single mother of three trying to survive on the welfare state (‘Five Miles’, which is based upon an article that author Sue Townsend wrote in the 80s about how the welfare state left her scouring the streets for pennies) and a song about how much I don’t enjoy Made in Chelsea (‘Idolise’).”

Have a listen below, and catch the band on tour from 24th March.

